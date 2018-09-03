Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
Off to a bumpy start

Off to a bumpy start
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan

Imran Ismail reveres 40-year old autograph given by PM Khan
Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report

Top US official denied job over anti-Muslim posts on Facebook: report
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Victoria Beckham dismisses divorce rumors

David and Victoria Beckham have been considered the epitome of an impeccable couple by fans all around but the picture-perfect romance they share is sometimes put to question by floating rumors.

As reported by The Sun, the 44-year-old fashion icon has stepped forth turning down the buzz circulating about her split with the football star.

It was reported that the former member of all-girl band ‘Spice Girls’ had made it extremely clear to their children that their marriage is still intact and the rumors about their father being called a ‘cheat’ are untrue.

Victoria went on to state that she was forced to confront the hearsay to keep her family life tranquil.

The article went on to cite comments made by the duo’s friend who stated: “Allegations about the state of their marriage and ridiculous claims about David are extremely hurtful and obviously potentially very distressing for the kids. Whilst publicly they maintained a united front by laughing off the rumors, behind closed doors they’ve taken them much more seriously. They sat the children down and addressed these horrific, hurtful whispers.”

The gossip was also dismissed by the father of the woman whom Beckham was rumored to be cheating with, stating the two have never met one another in their lives. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

First Man trailer: Takes back to Armstrong’s expedition of space

First Man trailer: Takes back to Armstrong’s expedition of space
Deepika Padukone to star next to Vin Diesel once again!

Deepika Padukone to star next to Vin Diesel once again!

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis

As fighter jets streak overhead, McCain is buried in Annapolis
Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem

Beat Nadal? -- 'I'm not sure,' says Thiem
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’