Bollywood stars are stepping up to revive zest of literature in new challenge

Our favorite Bollywood stars are joining hands with a new Instagram challenge in an attempt to uplift and appreciate the withering significance of literature.

All props to Sonam Kapoor for bringing some of the finest names in the Indian film industry under a shared cause to promote literature while sharing their favorite book adaptions turned into cinematic masterpieces.

The 'Veere Di Wedding' starlet herself has named ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’, ‘Gone with the Wind’ and ‘The Godfather’ as her favorite adaptations while drawing in other luminaries as well.

Raazi actor Alia Bhatt has picked one of the most acclaimed classics, ‘Sense and Sensibility’ by Jane Austen as work of fiction closest to her heart.



On the other hand, a fresh face in Bollywood, Jahnvi Kapoor has her heart set out for Tennessee Williams with his play titled ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’



Katrina Kaif moving on to the 20th century literature picked out Michael Ondaajte’s novel ‘The English Patient’ as her favorite.



To the contrary, Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor opted for the more recently released literature turned into films with ‘Gone Girl’ and ‘Mean Girls’ respectively.









