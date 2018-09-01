Model Anam Tanoli found dead in Lahore

LAHORE: A 26-year-old model was found dead in Lahore's Defence area on Saturday under mysterious circumstances, Geo reported.

Police identified the deceased as Anam Tanoli.

The model-cum-fashion designer had reportedly returned to Pakistan from Italy two months ago.

She was found hanging inside the house in Defence-B area. Her body was shifted to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Police said they were investigating whether it was a case of murder or suicide.

Meanwhile, investigators recorded statement of the deceased's mother.