Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

JAKARTA: Pakistan were beaten by India 1-2 in the match for deciding the third position in the field hockey tournament of the Asian Games 2018 here on Saturday.

The Indian men's hockey team maintained their recent domination over arch-rivals Pakistan and take home the bronze medal after a below-par semifinal performance against Malaysia.

Akashdeep Singh scored a field goal in the third minute to give India an early lead, while Harmanpreet Singh doubled the advantage in the 50th minute off a penalty corner.

However, Muhammad Ateeq reduced the margin in the 52nd minute from a counter-attack. But then the Pakistan team could not end the Indians lead and came out of the tournament empty handed.