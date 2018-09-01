Sat September 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons

When breaches of diplomatic protocol become norm, trouble beckons
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab

Earthquake jolts Lahore, other cities of Punjab
Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court

Justice Tahira sworn in as first woman chief justice of a Pakistani high court
In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore

In maiden appearance as first lady, Bushra Bibi visits orphanage in Lahore
‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’

‘Pakistan first country to map crops via satellite’
Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid

Asif Zardari responds to top judge's hospital raid
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

World

AFP
September 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian passenger jet goes off runway in Sochi

MOSCOW: A Russian passenger plane ran off an airport runway outside Russia´s southern city of Sochi early on Saturday and caught fire injuring 18 people, officials and state media reported.

Russia´s Healthcare Ministry said 18 people were injured but said there were no fatalities. 

State news agency RIA said one Sochi airport staff member died during the clean-up operations. 

Utair´s Boeing 737-800, carrying 164 passengers and six crew members from Moscow to Sochi, did not brake in time after landing, RIA reported, citing local emergency services. 

The aircraft had landed in heavy rain and with a strong tail wind, Russian civil aviation official Oleg Smirnov told state television channel Rossiya24, which showed images of the aircraft with damaged engines and wings.

Sochi airport said on its website that the aircraft fire that erupted was extinguished in eight minutes and all those on board were evacuated within 17 minutes.

Russian flight safety watchdog will conduct an assessment of Sochi airport and Utair, Rossiya24 channel reported. 

Safety concerns have plagued Russia´s airline industry as it has witnessed multiple fatal crashes in recent years. 

In June, a Utair plane carrying Peruvian soccer fans from the World Cup city of Ekaterinburg to Tyumen in Siberia had to land due to an engine failure that caused the cabin to fill with smoke.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Thunderstorm halts Lady´s Gaga´s movie debut

Thunderstorm halts Lady´s Gaga´s movie debut
Saudi Arabia hints at plan to turn Qatar into an island

Saudi Arabia hints at plan to turn Qatar into an island
´ER´ actress Vanessa Marquez fatally shot by US police for waving BB gun

´ER´ actress Vanessa Marquez fatally shot by US police for waving BB gun
Indian politician slammed with sedition charges for appraising Pakistan

Indian politician slammed with sedition charges for appraising Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion

Shoe company to design special footwear for India´s 12-toed champion
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!