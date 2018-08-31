Fri August 31, 2018
Pakistan

APP
August 31, 2018

Imran Khan assures MQM of addressing Karachi issues

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office Friday and discussed the prevailing political situation, Presidential election, and problems pertaining to Karachi, Hyderabad and Sindh.

The delegation comprised Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Dr Farogh Nasim, Amin ul Haq, Kanwar Naveed, Nasreen Jalil and Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Prime Minister’s Special Assistance Naeem ul Haq were also present during the meeting. The delegation discussed in detail the problems being faced by the people of the province.

The delegation was assured that the federal government was cognizant of the problems of the masses and assured all necessary measures for their early redressal.

Earlier, the prime minister had a separate meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and discussed in detail the problems being faced by the common man. He said he was fully aware of the multitude of problems being faced by the people of Karachi.

It was noted with concern that some areas of the Karachi metropolis lacked even basic facilities.

The prime minister said Karachi was playing a key role in the stability and strength of the national economy and the PTI government was committed to improve the law and order situation in the city, and ensure provision of basic facilities to the people.

Governor Sindh expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him for an important position.

