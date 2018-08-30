Thu August 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Punjab CM sparks controversies in his first week in office

Punjab CM sparks controversies in his first week in office
PTI minister’s foul language puts Punjab govt in hot waters

LAHORE: The newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab is embroiled in controversies one after another.

The new one to hit the provincial government is the use of abusive language by the Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan during an TV interview last night.

Naya Pakistan: 10 days, 10 controversies

10 days into government and the ruling party has already been embroiled up by events that have made it a punching bag for critics.

The minister was asked some 'tough questions' by the anchor , which angered Chohan and he lost his cool.  He then hurled abuses and stood up.

While leaving, he was recorded in a off the record video, saying 'you guys should be ashamed of, is this the way?'

In another video leaked on social media, the minister was   seen speaking at an event  in Lahore and warning the cinema owners to  not put   'half-naked' pictures of actresses .

Later, Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan  apologised over the  behaviour of his colleague. The issue  must have been brought into the knowledge of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he added.

