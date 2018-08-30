PTI minister’s foul language puts Punjab govt in hot waters

LAHORE: The newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab is embroiled in controversies one after another.



The new one to hit the provincial government is the use of abusive language by the Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan during an TV interview last night.

The minister was asked some 'tough questions' by the anchor , which angered Chohan and he lost his cool. He then hurled abuses and stood up.

While leaving, he was recorded in a off the record video, saying 'you guys should be ashamed of, is this the way?'

In another video leaked on social media, the minister was seen speaking at an event in Lahore and warning the cinema owners to not put 'half-naked' pictures of actresses .

Later, Senior Punjab Minister Aleem Khan apologised over the behaviour of his colleague. The issue must have been brought into the knowledge of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he added.