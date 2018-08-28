Tue August 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

Naya Pakistan: 10 days,10 controversies

10 days into government and the ruling party has already been embroiled up by events that have made it a punching bag for critics.

The critics, who have remained at the receiving end of PTI criticism, appear in no mood to show a soft corner for the nascent government on social media.

Here is a look at some controversies which have earned PTI scathing criticism on social media:

Oath

 Supporters of opposition parties and some journalists poked fun at the former cricket hero as he stumbled over some Urdu words of the oath.

Honour Guard

They didn't cut Khan a slack when he seemed to be clueless while inspecting honor guard after oath taking ceremony.

Mike Pompeo call

A congratulatory call from US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Prime Minister Imran Khan stirred controversy when Pakistan Foreign Office rejected the statement issued by the State Department about what was discussed between Pakistani prime minister and the top US diplomat.

Critics were of the view that PM should not have taken the call from the Secretary.

Austerity drive

During his first address to the nation, prime minister gave his plan to adopt austerity measures in order to save nation's money.

The opponents took it upon themselves to prove that the address was nothing but rhetoric from populist.

Since his TV address, the critics have shared every photo and video on the social media to make their point that there was glaring contradictions in words and actions of ruling party leaders.

Karachi slapping

All hell broke loose after a newly elected PTI lawmaker slapped a citizen in broad day light and the video of the incident went viral.

Not only the critics but the supporters also urged the government to take action against MPA Imran Ali Shah.

Punjab Chief Minister photo

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has invited ire of the supports and opponents alike after a picture of him sitting in a plane went viral.

According to critics he was not supposed to be using luxurious plane for daily errands.

PM's use of helicopter

A group of journalists, civil society activists and rival parties have targeted prime minister for using a helicopter for his daily travelling between the Prime Minister House and the Bani Gala.

They call it a stark contrast between his words and actions.

Saleem Safi

Senior journalist has been subject of attacks on social media since he disclosed that Nawaz Sharif paid his own bills while staying in the Prime Minister House.

The PTI supporters and government came under severe criticism for what many journalists called harassment of the journalist.

Removal of senior Punjab police official

A District Police Officer was relegated to sinecure post of OSD (Officer on Special Duty), after he reportedly intercepted Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex husband of Prime Minister Khan's wife.

IG Police, however, rejected the media reports that his department was influenced by some top government functionary to get DPO Rizwan Gondal removed from his position.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also criticized for wrongly interpreting a letter Prime Minister Imran Khan received from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

