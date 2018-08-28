Tue August 28, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 28, 2018

SRK wonders why he has never been offered a Hollywood film

Shahrukh Khan may have concerns about his fortune with Hollywood film, but he feels that his native industry should itself grow to such an extent that Hollywood stars would seek their chance with Bollywood.

With about  200  Indian movies in his acting career, the Bollywood veteran shared that he has never been offered a role unlike his colleagues from the industry, citing which he expressed that his own industry should establish to a level that the foreign actors would want a role in his Bollywood films.

“They have to look at me; I can’t look at them. I look at the moon every day but I don’t reach for it. It started with Om Puriji and now Priyanka, Irrfan and so many others are doing it. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is getting some films. Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan) has done some, Anupam Kher too has and it’s wonderful. But I have never been offered an opportunity,” he told Economic Times.

He said he aspires Hindi movies to do well globally, and wants them to achieve the international standard.

“My own attempt is to make Indian films watched at that level. Again, not taking away from the greatness of anything that others have achieved, I’d like Tom Cruise to say one day that ‘I’ve been given a chance in a Hindi film’. Man, that will be wonderful. Christopher Nolan would say that there is a producer in India who wants him to make a film. Inshallah, that will happen”.

However, raising concerns regarding his fate with Hollywood, he jokingly hinted at the possibility that it may be language incompetency that comes ahead of his opportunity with Hollywood.

“I don’t even know if I am good enough to do it — I think my English is a little weak.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on Aanand L Rai’s directorial Zero, which is slated to release on December 21, 2018.

