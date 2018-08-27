Mon August 27, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 27, 2018

Sara Ali Khan quits playing Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Hindi Medium 2: reports

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan, who is the daughter of the most discussed B-town duo of old times, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, walked out of the project due to clash in her dates as she will be simultaneously occupied in shooting for his upcoming debut venture with Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s helmed ‘Simmba’.

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan was also approached for sharing the screen space with his real-life daughter in the film. The captain of the ship, Nitin Kakkar was reportedly directing the sequel but not the project is shelved for now as Sara quits the role.

A source said to 'DNA India': “The father-daughter drama was supposed to roll out in March 2019. They were talking about shooting it in London and Mumbai. Though Saif and Sara had not signed the contract, they had agreed verbally. The team was also looking out for an older heroine to play Sara’s mother.”

“After Irfan fell sick, the sequel was put on hold. But recently, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Homi Adajania narrated the script to Irfan, who’s on the road to recovery,” the source added.

The producer Bhushan Kumar is all geared up for production starting from next year after Irfan attains a little more stability in his current health situtaion as the pre-production phase of the film is all most to the end.

