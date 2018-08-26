Sun August 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job

PM picks competent officers but avoids principle of right man for right job
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar

Journey to ‘Naya Pakistan’ has kicked off: Buzdar
PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded

PTI govt’s decision of channels for kids, cricket lauded
Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!

Irresponsible statement: Rahul Gandhi supports idea of surgical strikes in Pakistan!
Jogezai denies excusing from governorship

Jogezai denies excusing from governorship
Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM

Punjab to play leading role in 100-day plan, says CM
Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Realising the dream of ‘Naya Pakistan’
US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

US senator John McCain dead at 81: office

Sports

Web Desk
August 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan set the world record for the most economical four- over bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket on Saturday while playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.


Despite his stunning performance, his side lost the match by six wickets.

Irfan bowled 23 dot balls before conceding   a single off his 24th and final delivery. He took  two wickets.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open

Serena ready to take New York spotlight at U.S. Open
Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games

Hazara woman grabs first Karate medal for Pakistan in Asian Games
Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Favourites' tag suits Pakistan for 2019 World Cup: Fakhar Zaman

Asian Games 2018: Iran´s Moradi breaks 94kg weightlifting world record

Asian Games 2018: Iran´s Moradi breaks 94kg weightlifting world record
Load More load more

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell
Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s