Pakistan's Muhammad Irfan creates history in T20 cricket with stunning spell

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Irfan set the world record for the most economical four- over bowling figures in the history of T20 cricket on Saturday while playing for Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League 2018.

Despite his stunning performance, his side lost the match by six wickets.

Irfan bowled 23 dot balls before conceding a single off his 24th and final delivery. He took two wickets.