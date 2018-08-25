Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Bollywood’s super hit film Aankhen is returning on the silver screens with a second installment 'Aankhen 2' but this time it might star the world-famous Chinese martial artist Jackie Chan in it.

According to reports, while the 2002-released film is switching directors from Vipul Amrutlal Shah to Anees Bazmee, the film’s lead remains in the hands of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. However, reports have suggested that acclaimed Hollywood actor and martial artist Jackie Chan might also become a part of the upcoming venture.

Mumbai Mirror citing sources reported that: “Amit jee liked the script and has given his nod to the project. Anees has begun prep and will start shooting in 2019. The team is targeting an early 2020 release.”

The source further added: “Since the story revolves around a casino owned by a Chinese this time, the makers are considering Jackie Chan for the part.”

Apart from that, it has also been reported that the film might also star Sushant Singh Rajput and Vicky Kaushal.