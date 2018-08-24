New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

A new creature called ‘Bumblebee’ is soon getting unleashed in theaters around the world, with its latest teaser now unveiled for the public.



The sixth installment in the Transformers film series is taking us back in time to the year of 1987 where Bumblebee the Autobot is taking sanctuary in a junkyard located in a Californian beach town. The machine is soon found by 18-year-old Charlie who after reviving what from the looks of it appears to be a Volkswagen. The transformer soon flourishes back to life which subsequently launches a new set of perils in the way of the two as they flee from government agents and other more hostile transformers.

The Travis Knight directorial is starring Hollywood’s favorites, John Cena, Hailee Steinfeld, Gracie Dzienny, Peter Cullen, Rachel Crow, Vannessa Ross, Justin Theroux and many other notable stars.

Under the production of Michael Bay and others, the film will be all set to hit theaters on December 21st 2018.