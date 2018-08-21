Tue August 21, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 21, 2018

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

With a promising trailer release, here comes another Pakistani animated venture, ‘The Donkey King’ giving a few chances of amusement and recreation with a label of “fun for all ages” which makes it tadbit different than all the other animated movies that just stick for a particular age group.

The animated film has been directed by Aziz Jindani and the 50-second-long trailer pretty much explains that the story orbits around a donkey named ‘Mangu Mangu Jan Mangu’who dreams big no mattwer what obstacles stand in his way.

“"The Donkey King is an attempt to redefine the animation film genre in Pakistan. It will transcend the category by appealing to children and the child within every adult. The strongest point of The Donkey King is its unique, locally relevant storyline, tongue and cheek dialogues and characters that are built to last. The content speaks to the kids but consistently winks at the adult, which will make it a worthwhile watch for all age groups”, said Jidani, the director.

This project turns out to be a heavy package with sharp animations a sense of familiarity that arises from the jargons used in the film that makes it ‘easy to grasp’ for general masses.However, the trailer is enriched with witty humor that makes it gripping, hooking up viewers at the same time.

Geo Films and Talisman Studios released the teaser for their upcoming project ‘The Donkey King’ which opens up in a royal setting and we are given glimpses into the kingdom of the donkey only to found out that it was a dream and Mangu (the donkey) is actually a dhobi as he says “My name is ManguMangu Jan Mangu – the washing machine.”

‘The Donkey King’ is slated to release on October’13 of this year.

