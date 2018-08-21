Tue August 21, 2018
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The mantra of change

It’s time to deliver

The human cost of war

US hails Imran Khan's statement on Afghanistan, says ready to work with new govt

China defies US pressure as EU parts ways with Iranian oil

Elahi’s charm magnetised dozens of PML-N votes

Malicious media campaigns: Even if accused is cleared, his reputation is ruined, says CJP

‘Nawaz paid all expenses incurred on family at PM House’

Mani to take over as PCB boss after Sethi resigns

August 21, 2018

Camila Cabello beats Beyonce, Drake for top VMA prizes

 Cuban-born Camila Cabello beat out heavy hitters Beyonce, Bruno Mars and Drake to take home the two top prizes at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Monday.

Cabello, 21, was chosen artist of the year and won video of the year for her Latin-flavored hit "Havana," while rapper Cardi B picked up wins for best new artist and song of summer for her dance hit "I Like It" with J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

"I can´t believe this is for me," said Cabello, who split from girl group Fifth Harmony in late 2016 to launch a solo career.

New York rapper Cardi B, 25, made her first public appearance since giving birth to her first child in July.

But the feisty "Bodak Yellow" singer failed to make good on her leading 10 nominations going into the show as fans spread their votes far and wide.

"A couple of months ago people were saying, you´re gambling your career by having a baby," Cardi B said.

"I had a baby  and now I´m still winning awards."

 The biggest winner of the night was Childish Gambino, the music stage name of actor Donald Glover, who came away with three for his hard-hitting video "This Is America" about black identity and police brutality.

But the trophies were mostly in technical categories, including choreography and direction.

Beyonce and Jay-Z´s much talked-about "APES**T," which was shot inside the Louvre in Paris against the backdrop of some of the world´s most famous art works, won just two of its eight nominations.

Canadian rapper Drake, one of the most popular artists in terms of sales and streaming, came away empty-handed, as did multiple Grammy winner Bruno Mars.

Neither Mars, Drake, Gambino, Beyonce nor Jay-Z attended the awards show in New York City, which featured performances by Ariana Grande - who won best pop video for "No Tears Left to Cry," - Nicki Minaj, Aerosmith, Shawn Mendes and Travis Scott.

Jennifer Lopez brought the audience to its feet with a song and dance medley of her biggest hits as she was presented with the annual Vanguard Award, named after Michael Jackson, recognizing her 20 years in show business.

"It´s been an incredible journey of dreaming my wildest dreams and then watching them come true," said Lopez.

However, a promised tribute to Aretha Franklin following her death last week at age 76 consisted only of a speech by Madonna and a brief video clip from Franklin´s early career.

The VMAs have a reputation for irreverence and provocative stunts but, aside from a segment on U.S. President Donald Trump´s controversial immigration policies, there were few surprises.

Rapper Logic was joined onstage by dozens of immigrant children and their families wearing white t-shirts saying "We are all human beings," for a performance of his song "One Day." 

The song is a protest against the policy that saw thousands of immigrant children separated from their parents in June after crossing the southern border with Mexico without documents.

