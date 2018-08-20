Mon August 20, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 20, 2018

Bollywood stars step up to lend support for Kerala flood victims

With the Indian state of Kerala engulfed in ghastly flooding, Bollywood luminaries have stepped forward to provide aid to those affected by the catastrophe in whatever way they can.

A perpetual cycle of rain has led to severe flooding in the Indian region with help pouring in from all around for the victims of the calamity and now Bollywood stars have also come forth to lend a helping hand to the distressed during their time of need by promoting emergency helpline numbers.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first few to promote emergency numbers for the flood victims.

His son, acclaimed actor Abishek Bachchan joined in urging the public to provide help in whatever way possible.

Several other notable names from the Indian film industry joined in to raise their voice for the victims stranded in dire circumstances, including Vidya Balan, Katrina Kaif, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rana Duggubati, Sidharath Malhotra, Anushka Sharma and many others.


