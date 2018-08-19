‘Sui Dhaaga’ makes Varun Dhawan a tailor to surprise his father

INDIA: Starring as a tailor in upcoming film ‘Sui Dhaaga’ has become very handy for Varun Dhawan as he actually stitched up a dress shirt to surprise his father on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Varun shared his family moment on Sunday with his fans and looking at that, there’s no denying that Varun knows how to surprise people.

Choosing a colourful, summery fabric, Varun decided to put his sewing skills to test.

“I am not quite as good as trained tailors, but I have picked up some tailoring while making ‘Sui Dhaaga’. My dad thinks I am still a Kaccha Dhaaga (raw and young), but this will prove to him that I am not so raw anymore!”

Not only Varun’s father, David Dhawan, but also Varun’s fans were left in awe of his recent video.