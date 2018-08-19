Sun August 19, 2018
REUTERS
August 19, 2018

Magnitude 8.2 quake strikes in the Pacific

A massive quake of magnitude 8.2 struck in the Pacific Ocean close to Fiji and Tonga on Sunday but it was very deep and did not trigger a tsunami, the U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said.

The quake was 347.7 miles (559.57 km) below the Earth which would have dampened the shaking at the surface. The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center said the quake was too deep to cause a tsunami.

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 8.0 and then upgraded to 8.2, a magnitude that could cause tremendous damage had it not been so deep.

The epicenter was located 167 miles (270 km) east of Levuka in Fiji and 275 miles (443 km) west of Neiafu in Tonga.

The area is located on the earthquake-prone Ring of Fire.

