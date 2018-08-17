Imran Khan loses himself in a labyrinth of Parliament House corridors

Imran Khan on Friday seemed to lose himself in a labyrinth of corridors and committee rooms that surround the main assembly hall as he arrived to attend the National Assembly session.

The former cricket hero was accompanied by a group of PTI members when he arrived in the assembly which was all set to elect him as the 22nd prime minister of the Islamic Republic.



According to Geo News, Khan failed to find his to the National Assembly hall and expressed annoyance at a man who was supposed to show up earlier .

The prime minister-in-waiting was led to the hall where the newly elected lawmakers were gathering ahead of the election.

Attired in white Shalwar Qamiz, the skipper sat in the front row of seats in the lower house of the parliament.

He beamed, shook hands with lawmakers and waved to some folks sitting in the visitors gallery as the arrangements for the elections were being made.

His former team mate Javed Miandad was also attending the session of the National Assembly.