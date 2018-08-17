Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985

Pervaiz Elahi: A success story since 1985
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts

FIA may detect more than 150 fake accounts
NAB faces tough questions in IHC

NAB faces tough questions in IHC
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Joint opposition divided even before PM’s election

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

"Dil Dil Pakistan" is arguably the most popular Pakistani song which has become  unofficial anthem of the country.

Originally sung by Junaid Jamshed, several singers have lent their voice to the song since its release in 1989.

Recently, Gul Panra performed Dil Dil Pakistan at a concert in Quetta on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day and did a fine job.

The famous Pashto and Urdu singer took to her  Instagram account to share a video of the performance.

Female  rendition of  the Vital Signs  national song had the audience at their feet  and the singer has eared thousands of  likes on the photo  and video sharing app.   

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee

Shah Rukh Khan pays rich tribute to Vajpayee
After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera

After #MeToo, Hollywood women seize power behind TV camera
Hollywood director Weir testifies in Cambodia ´spying´ trial

Hollywood director Weir testifies in Cambodia ´spying´ trial
No phones allowed at Deepika, Ranveer's wedding: report

No phones allowed at Deepika, Ranveer's wedding: report
Load More load more

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan

Miseries of Pakistani women are a lot exaggerated on TV: Kubra Khan
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post