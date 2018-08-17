Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

"Dil Dil Pakistan" is arguably the most popular Pakistani song which has become unofficial anthem of the country.

Originally sung by Junaid Jamshed, several singers have lent their voice to the song since its release in 1989.

Recently, Gul Panra performed Dil Dil Pakistan at a concert in Quetta on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day and did a fine job.

The famous Pashto and Urdu singer took to her Instagram account to share a video of the performance.



Female rendition of the Vital Signs national song had the audience at their feet and the singer has eared thousands of likes on the photo and video sharing app.