Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre’s son Ranveer Behl has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking everyone for standing beside him in this tough time after her mother was diagnosed with ‘metastatic’ cancer.



Uploading a picture that showcases Ranveer having a light ring around him, the 13-year-old posted:

“U all have created a ring of light all around me.

Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me.”

Sonali has been receiving loads of love and support from her fans, friends and family as she battles it out with cancer.

Some time back she had posted about how she broke the news of her shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer, who she said accepted it very maturely.

