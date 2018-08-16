Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Thu August 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM

Murad elected Sindh CM, Mehmood Khan KP CM
Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz

Not allowed to offer prayer in mosque: Nawaz
Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan

Biomed of Argentina likely to venture in Pakistan
Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

Eid holidays: Govt urged to revise notification

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray

PPP rescinds support for Shehbaz Sharif, alliance in disarray
German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

German envoy voices concern over Pakistan Twitter shutdown reports

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan

PTI plans to introduce landmark health reforms across Pakistan
Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK

Pak envoy upset at mass visa refusal of students by UK
25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

25 year old Sania Ashiq becomes Pakistan's youngest lawmaker

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering

Pakistan briefs FATF about steps against money laundering
Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP

Ch Nisar included MI, ISI men in JIT against Sharifs: CJP
Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Pakistan presidential election on September 4

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 16, 2018

Share

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post
Read More

Sonali Bendre reveals shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer, shared...

Read More
Advertisement

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre’s son Ranveer Behl has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking everyone for standing beside him in this tough time after her mother was diagnosed with ‘metastatic’ cancer.

Uploading a picture that showcases Ranveer having a light ring around him, the 13-year-old posted:

“U all have created a ring of light all around me.

Thanks too everyone for all the support you all have given me.”

Sonali has been receiving loads of love and support from her fans, friends and family as she battles it out with cancer. 

Some time back she had posted about how she broke the news of her shocking cancer diagnosis to son Ranveer, who she said accepted it very maturely. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Madonna celebrates turning 60

Madonna celebrates turning 60
‘Crazy Rich Asians’: All you want to know

‘Crazy Rich Asians’: All you want to know
Detroit church holds vigil for ailing ´Queen of Soul´ Franklin

Detroit church holds vigil for ailing ´Queen of Soul´ Franklin
Load More load more

Spotlight

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field

How ‘duck’ comes in cricket field
Junoon release music video of ‘Khudi’

Junoon release music video of ‘Khudi’
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
PTI suspends MPA Imran Shah over thrashing video

PTI suspends MPA Imran Shah over thrashing video
Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post