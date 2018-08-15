Youtube turns down “The Nun” jump-scare ad

The Conjuring’s upcoming horror flick “The Nun” had raised a promotional ad with six seconds of its spookiest content on Youtube, and eventually couldn’t stay long after jump-scare complaints.

The movie’s preview clip shows a volume sign increasing in volume and lowering all the way down and all of a sudden, the title nun creeps onto the screen and makes a goose-bumping scream.

One user tweeted an alert about the jump-scare and warned to turn down the volume if one happens to have anxiety, which went broad with 135,000 retweets and over 148,000 likes.

Responding to the warning, Youtube appreciated the help and removed the horror clip stating that the ad tends to violate their privacy concerns and will no longer run as an ad.

As per Youtube’s policy against violent and shocking content in ads, Youtube tends to “avoid offending or shocking users with websites, or apps that are inappropriate for our ad network”, whereas such content are objected in case of containing “gruesome imagery” and “promotions that are likely to shock or scare.”

“The Nun” will open for cinemas on September 7, which plots a novice and a priest, whose past was already haunted by some demons, on a risk to investigate suicide of a young nun in Romania.

Taking on the quest, the two end up uncovering the order’s unholy secret— risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a demonic nun.

However, a re-upload of the content can be watched here.