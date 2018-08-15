Wed August 15, 2018
Asad Qaiser elected National Assembly Speaker

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

In parliament

Private service

India to send manned mission to space by 2022: Modi

PTI MPA thrashes citizen in Karachi

Money laundering scandal: Anwar Majeed, close aide of Asif Zardari, arrested

Vote must decide country’s fate, says President Mamnoon

KP Assemebly: PTI's Mushtaq Ghani Speaker, Mehmood Jan deputy

PTI, BAP threaten not to support each other in Centre, Balochistan

Fakhar Imam was removed after he shocked Zia

Governor Punjab Rafique Rajwana resigns

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Justin Trudeau underscores importance of Pakistan-Canada relations

Canadian  Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday issued a statement on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

“Today, we join the people of Pakistan and members of the Pakistani community in Canada and around the world to celebrate Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day," the statement said.

“Canada was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Pakistan in 1947. The people-to-people ties between Canada and Pakistan are older still. People from what is now Pakistan first migrated to Canada over a century ago and, since then, our connections have grown and deepened.

“Today, Canada and Pakistan work together on a number of global and regional issues, including climate change, security and defence, development and prosperity, trade and investment, governance, and democracy.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish everyone celebrating a joyful Independence Day, and invite Canadians to reflect on how the Pakistani-Canadian community has made Canada a stronger, more successful country,” the statement read.

