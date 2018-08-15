Wed August 15, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

The big reveal! Priyanka Chopra finally flashes her stunning engagement ring

After keeping her relationship, and now engagement with American singer Nick Jonas under wraps, Bollywood’s bathing beauty Priyanka Chopra has finally, although unwittingly, revealed her stunning engagement ring.

In a picture uploaded  on social media recently, the 36-year-old actress is seen posing at the camera along with actress Raveena Tandon, with a big fat diamond ring in her hand.

The 'Quantico' starlet was attending fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s party where she clicked a few selfies and flaunted her engagement ring, as reported by an Indian media outlet.

The picture was shared by Raveena who captioned it as, “Peecee and I getting our pouts in order!"

Peecee and I getting our pouts in order !

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on


The ring, it appears, has a silver band with a huge, clear, square diamond at the crest.

While neither Nick nor Priyanka have gone on-record to say that they are engaged, there were rumours about  Nick reportedly shutting down  an entire Tiffany’s store in New York to find the perfect ring for her lady-love. 

Earlier, Priyanka was recorded on camera slipping the ring off her finger just in time to avoid the paparazzi during a few public appearances. 



