Wed August 15, 2018
PTI fears losing votes in NA speaker, deputy polls

'Vote must decide country's fate'

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran's

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Country's economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors with Quaid-e-Azam, Allama Iqbal

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

World

Web Desk
August 15, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 15, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

Because you are fiercely curious about something today, you have the ability to research anything. If you’re digging for facts (or juicy gossip), you’ll find them!

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In meetings with others today, you will be surprisingly convincing. When you speak, others will be ready to jump on your bandwagon.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

This is a powerful day to talk to authority figures, because you have conviction in your words. You believe in what you’re saying, and, of course, a good product just sells itself, right?

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an easy day to study or make travel plans or to convince others of your point of view regarding politics, religion or a philosophical question. People will listen to you.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are quick to defend your own best interests in any disputes about inheritances, shared property, insurance matters, taxes or debt. You will stand your ground and not give an inch.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might attract someone who is powerfully persuasive today, or in turn, you might be that individual. Either way, discussions with others are dynamic!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can get an amazing amount done at work today, and if possible, you will delegate as well. You see what needs to be accomplished, and you’re going to go for it.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a strong day for those of you involved in sports, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. When you speak, your words have power.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family discussions will be lively today. Avoid disputes, and keep things light. You don’t have to make others agree with you; just speak your mind.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a great day for those of you in sales, marketing, acting, teaching or writing, because you are mentally focused and confident. Whatever you say will carry weight.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will work very hard to earn money today. Trust your moneymaking ideas, because they’re probably good. (You might talk yourself into a raise.)

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

You’re unusually confident today, and you know it. Whatever you say will influence others because you believe in what you’re saying. You’re an example of the power of positive thinking.

