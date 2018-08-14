Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) newly-elected Sindh MPA Imran Ali Shah who was spotted in a roadside scuffle on Tuesday has denounced the viral video as "half truth and misleading."



"Being a responsible citizen and a member of provincial assembly I have more responsibility towards my people, The viraled clip is half truth and misleading. I cannot turn a blind eye on someone doing injustice to a citizen for any reason," the PTI MPA clarified in a recent video.

A viral video circulating on social media had shown the PTI's newly-elected MPA Imran Ali Shah assaulting a citizen in the middle of the road near Karachi stadium.

According to some social media users, Imran Shah allegedly thrashed the local man who tried to cross MPAs luxury vehicle, in which MPA's guards seemingly abused the citizen.

On the very instant, PTI leader Faisal Vawda termed this act highly unacceptable behavior in any case, saying no one is above the law.

In a press statement, PTI said that no one was above the law.

"No one is above the law is the basic premise of Imran Khan’s Naya Pakiatan. An elected MPA taking the law into his own hands, for whatever reason, is completely unacceptable. We condemn this behaviour and expect strict action to be taken," it said.

"Show cause notice has been issued to the MPA," it added.