Pakistani celebrities rejoice on Independence Day

On the auspicious occasion of Pakistan’s 71st Independence Day, luminaries from all walks of life have paid accolades to the nation.

Singer, song-writer and actor Fakhr-e-Alam took to Twitter to post his first selfie after he landed in the country with a green and white illuminated Jinnah International Airport welcoming him to an energetic Pakistan on the day of celebrations.

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed also expressed his euphoria on Twitter stating: “Happy Independence Day Pakistan! By far this is the happiest Independence Day in my life time as I am sure Pakistan is on the verge of changing its fate.”

On the other hand, bathing beauty Mawra Hocane also posted a zealous message on Twitter saying: “Naye Pakistan ko Jashn e Azadiiii Mubarak!!!!!! Yeh jashn kuch aur he hai!!!! #Alhumdulillah #NAYAPAKISTAN #14thaugust Happy Birthday Motherland. I love you. I love you. I love you!”

Meanwhilem, Osman Khalid Butt took the opportunity to remember those groups of the country that are often subject to neglect, reminding the rest of the citizens to strive for an equal Pakistan.

“'Pakistan is not going to be a theocratic State - to be ruled by priests with a divine mission. We have many non-Muslims - Hindus, Christians, and Parsis - but they are all Pakistanis..' (cont'd.) They will enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizens and will play their rightful part in the affairs of Pakistan.' - Muhammad Ali Jinnah. A gentle reminder to its people, on this beautiful land's 71st. Happy Independence Day. Pakistan Zindabaad,” he stated.

Acclaimed actor Adnan Siddiqui took a distinctive approach to rejoice by getting his hands on a flute.

Meanwhile actor Faysal Qureshi decided to give back to the country by planting a tree.

Numerous other stars like Sabab Qamar, Sajal Ali, Ali Hamza, Fahad Mustafa and Ahmed Ali Butt.



