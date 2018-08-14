Mon August 13, 2018
AFP
August 14, 2018

´Queen of Soul´ Aretha Franklin ´gravely ill´: reports

Detroit: Music legend Aretha Franklin is "gravely ill" and surrounded by family and friends in Detroit, reports said Monday, as prayers and well wishes poured in for the Grammy-winning ´Queen of Soul.´

The 76-year-old Franklin -- who influenced generations of pop divas with hits such as "Respect" (1967), "Natural Woman" (1968) and "I Say a Little Prayer" (1968) -- was said to be at a Detroit hospital and has asked that details of her condition not be made public.

Franklin cemented her place in American music history with her powerful, bell-clear voice that stretched over four octaves -- in her decades-long career, her hits spanned the genres, from soul to R&B to gospel and pop.

She was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.

Franklin´s serious condition was first disclosed on the Showbiz 411 website late Sunday by Roger Friedman, a reporter and family friend. He wrote that she was "gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy."

Local television stations later confirmed Franklin´s illness.

"I actually got a chance to talk to Miss Franklin about an hour ago," WDIV journalist Evrod Cassimy said during the station´s noon newscast, describing himself as a "close friend."

"I´ve been speaking with her family members," he added. "They have not only asked for prayers during this time, but they have also asked for their privacy."

Robert Smith, the current pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit where Franklin´s father was the reverend, told AFP that Franklin´s representatives asked him Monday to "keep praying for her."

"Everybody´s fearful," Smith said. "I really don´t know what it would be like not to have her."

Artists from across the musical spectrum offered well wishes to the legendary singer who has lived in Detroit -- the Motor City, home of Motown music -- most of her life.

"My prayers are with Aretha Franklin and her family during this difficult time," tweeted rapper Missy Elliott. "We MUST CELEBRATE the Living Legends while they are here to see it. So many have given us decades of Timeless music."

Boy George said: "This is sad news. Aretha Franklin, what a voice."

And, Mariah Carey tweeted simply: "Praying for the Queen of Soul."

