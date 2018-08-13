Defamation suit: Meesha Shafi owes a reply to court

A district and sessions court ordered Meesha Shafi to submit her reply in a defamation suit filed by Ali Zafar after the “Aayaa Laariye” singer inculpated harassment chargers on him.



After further court proceedings, Muhammad Saqib Jilani, Meesha’s legal counsel submitted his power-of-attorney and requested the court for an extension to submit reply.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till 25 September while defendant gets more time to prepare a stronger defense.

Withal, this all started when Ali Zafar had filed a defamation suit in a district court against Meesha Shafi claiming damages of Rs1 billion under Defamation Ordinance 2002.

The “Rock star” singer complained on how his reputation was damaged due to Meesha’s allegations made in a series of tweets two months ago.

On the contrary, Teefa in Trouble star demurred to all allegations charged on him and threatened to take some serious charges against it as he shared his viewpoint on Twitter,

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here."