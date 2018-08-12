Sat August 11, 2018
Shehbaz, Bilawal, Khursheed to be invited to Imran Khan’s oath-taking: Fawad

PTI nominates Imran Ismail for Sindh Governor

Iran slams US for 'bullying' Turkey

The power of the pen

PTI number swells to 158 in NA with 28 women, five minority seats

Gujranwala teacher beats up principal over non-payment of salary

Pakistan lauds the white on its flag on National Minority Day

Erdogan warns Turkey´s partnership with US 'in jeopardy'

Three Chinese among five wounded in Balochistan suicide attack

Zil-Hajj moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Repatriating Haqqani under new charges of embezzlement unlikely to succeed

Pakistan Navy rescues fishermen from sunken vessel

August 12, 2018

Afghan candidates linked to armed groups barred from polls

KABUL: Afghanistan’s top electoral body has barred 35 candidates from running in upcoming parliamentary polls, officials said, in a move seen as a first major attempt to crack down on links between armed groups and lawmakers.

The Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) issued a statement with the names of the disqualified candidates - including serving MPs - after it said they were found to have direct links with illegal armed groups.

Most of those barred have already lodged appeals against the move.

Officials at the IECC said the final list was the result of a month-long probe launched after its office received complaints against hundreds of candidates from voters in 34 provinces.

Some candidates were alleged to have been involved in cases of murder, rape and extortion.

“We disqualified the candidates because we want to clean the process and finally hold free and fair elections,” said Alirez Rohani, the spokesman of IECC.

