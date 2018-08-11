Preity Zinta to return on screens with 'Bhaiaji Superhit'

Bollywood’s iconic actor Preity Zinta is all set to make a return on the silver screen after spending an extensive period off screen subsequent to her marriage.

The Kal Ho Na Ho actor after getting hitched and moving to the United States had remained distant from the cameras, but the bathing beauty is now ready to come back on the big screens with her upcoming film ‘Bhaiaji Superhit.’

The actor taking to Twitter had announced the news of her prolonged hiatus coming to an end, saying: "It’s Sapna Dubey on the big screen with Bhaiaji Superhit hitting on October 19 in cinemas near you! #PZisBack!"

The actor’s upcoming film will be an action comedy that puts her in the role of a small-town girl named Sapna Dubey who is hitched to a thug played by Sunny Deol.

The Neerraj Pathak directorial is also starring Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Ameesha Patel along with other notable stars.