Takht: Karan Johar’s star studded venture ready to grace up the screen

After a long gap of two years Karan Johar is all cranked up for his next directorial that brings ensemble cast under one umbrella.

Takht stars Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few whilst the movie orbits around the battle for the Mughal Empire's throne bringing the royal culture to life.

Keeping the surprise element alive, not much of the details are out yet but sources report that Kareena will likely be playing Singh's sister in the flick.

"An incredible story embedded in history. An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE. “Tweeted Karan Johar.

Lined up for 2020 release, Takht’s screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy and the dialogues have been written by Hussain Haidry.