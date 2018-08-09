Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

The Kashmir flashpoint

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

PTI on Twitter: Gives you reasons to believe in CM-designate Mehmood Khan

Minority legislators praise Bilawal Bhutto for Sindh Hindu Marriage law

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 9, 2018

Takht: Karan Johar’s star studded venture ready to grace up the screen

After a long gap of two years Karan Johar is all cranked up for his next directorial that brings ensemble cast under one umbrella.

Takht stars Bollywood A-listers like Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor to name a few whilst the movie orbits around the battle for the Mughal Empire's throne bringing the royal culture to life.

Keeping the surprise element alive, not much of the details are out yet but sources report that Kareena will likely be playing Singh's sister in the flick.

"An incredible story embedded in history. An epic battle for the majestic Mughal throne. A story of a family, of ambition, of greed, of betrayal, of love & of succession…TAKHT is about WAR for LOVE. “Tweeted Karan Johar.

Lined up for 2020 release, Takht’s screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy and the dialogues have been written by Hussain Haidry.

