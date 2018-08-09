Priyanka Chopra expresses desire to step into a male role

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has taken on a variety of roles in her acting career, and now the bathing beauty has claimed that she wants to don the avatar of a man.

As per Indian media reports, the 36-year-old actor amidst an interactive session in New Delhi for Ficci FLO, went into discourse about her character of Alex Parrish in the hit American series Quantico, saying: “Alex to me is an unapologetic modern female who lives life on her terms. She is extremely flawed, she’s not perfect, she’s a loner, she doesn’t like people, she only uses people… So, she’s basically playing a man, which is awesome, because girls don’t get to play that… And I was like ‘Yes, we get to turn the tables’.”

She continued about her character of Parrish in reference to it altering media’s portrayal of South Asians saying: “I’ve lived in America as a child, and my biggest pet peeve then was not seeing anyone on the television who looked like me. So whenever you saw Indians in global mainstream entertainment, you always saw them in a box of nerds, the big fat Punjabi family wedding or the shopkeeper… like Apu from The Simpsons.”

Moreover, the 'Baywatch' starlet, talking about her 15-year-old career, expressed her future desires stating she wants to step into the role of a ‘man’ now.

“It’s my dream to be able to play a man… That’s the next thing I want to do,” she stated.

Upon being asked if the characters handed to her would traditionally be defined as something designed to fit the stereotypical macho image, the actor said: The only thing I ask for is ‘let me make my own decisions without being judged for it’. That’s the freedom that men have experienced for so many years… And that’s all the women want.”

She went on to add: “Why could we not go beyond that? Why did our ethnicity define the roles we played? So, the only thing I told the people was that don’t come to me with a show based on a big Punjabi wedding, I won’t do it… I don’t want to be put in a box and I don’t want my ethnicity to define the roles I take on.”