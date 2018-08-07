Tue August 07, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

ECP withholds Imran Khan's victory notifications from Lahore, Islamabad constituencies

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations

Imran Khan says PTI govt will go to IMF after thorough deliberations
Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory

Man holds colleagues hostage at Karachi factory
JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections

JUI-F to block Karachi’s entry, exit points to protest ‘rigging’ in elections
IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court

IHC orders transfer of Al-Azizia, Flagship cases to another court
Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´

Pakistan to decide whether to seek IMF bailout ´by September´
PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay

PTI calls on CJP to review victory notification delay
US revives Iran sanctions

US revives Iran sanctions
Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years

Benazir Bhutto is welcome back in High Commission after 4 years
Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran

Traditional politics to invite people’s wrath: Imran
Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support

Shahzain Bugti meets Imran Khan, assures support
Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Army chief, Russian deputy defence minister discuss security cooperation

Entertainment

AFP
August 7, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows

NEW YORK: Pop star Lady Gaga on Tuesday announced a residency in Las Vegas with twin shows to display her two sides -- extravagant and glitzy, and stripped back and jazzy.

At 32, Lady Gaga is unusually young and culturally prominent to launch a residency in Sin City, generally the preserve of older artists who either want to set up elaborate productions away from the rigors of the road or to cash in on the nostalgia of tourists.

Lady Gaga said her shows would begin on December 28 at the newly rebranded Park MGM, a giant complex on the Las Vegas Strip which was initially built as the Monte Carlo Resort and Casino in the style of the Mediterranean gambling hub.

The synth-pop star once known for her eye-popping attire plans two shows, with one, entitled "Lady Gaga Enigma," promising more of her theatrics.

"We´re creating a show unlike anything I´ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us," she said in a statement.

"The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music."

The other show, "Lady Gaga Jazz and Piano," will star her singing minimalist versions of her songs as well as pop standards.

Gaga refashioned her career four years ago when she teamed up with classic crooner Tony Bennett, who is six decades her senior.

She similarly adopted a more mature sound on her latest album, "Joanne," which veered into country music with lyrics about family ties.

Lady Gaga announced "Enigma" shows through November 2019 with only a handful of the stripped-back concerts.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows

Lady Gaga heads to Vegas with dual shows
Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna announces third book

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna announces third book
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
Hollywood votes to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

Hollywood votes to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame
Load More load more

Spotlight

In a first: Pakistan opens bank account for transgender person

In a first: Pakistan opens bank account for transgender person

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar

Video: Imran Khan ignores security protocol in Peshawar
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Hollywood votes to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

Hollywood votes to remove Trump’s star from Walk of Fame

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen