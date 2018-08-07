Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

The trailer launch of “Heretiks “gives goose bumps with its spine-chilling background score and spooky cinematic scenes. Heretiks is set in Britain in the 17th Century and follows a young woman who, after being saved from execution, discovers a new evil within her.



The movie stars Michael Ironside of Total Recall, Clare Higgins of Hellraiser and Hannah Arterton of Walking on Sunshine. Hyett will direct from a script that he co-wrote with Conal Palmer. Marcia Do Vales is producing for Spain’s EnMar Productions and Michael Riley for the UK’s Sterling Pictures. Lyndon Baldock is the executive producer for Templeheart Films.

The official synopsis for Heretiks reads:

“In the early 17th century, innocent young Persephone is falsely accused and put on trial for her life. Her fate seems sealed except for the timely intervention of the mysterious Reverend Mother offering her not just sanctuary, but hope. For the Reverend Mother is the self-appointed leader of a small religious retreat, a secluded Priory, where her fellow Sisters devote their lives to the Lord and seek atonement for their pasts. But upon arrival, Persephone is plagued with terrifying visions and soon realizes that it’s not salvation that awaits but a battle for her very soul itself.”

“Heretiks” is slated to release at August’25.