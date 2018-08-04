Sat August 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
August 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

World celebrates Kishore’s 89th birth anniversary

Legendary singer, Kishore Kumar still lives in the hearts of million fans, even after 89 years of time.

Fans showered their love in the form of tweets which also included a tweet message from actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a special collage for the iconic singer.

In his tweet, Mr. Bachan addressed the late singer as "Kishore da" and wrote: "Kishore'da sang in more than 51 films for me, as my voice -more than 130 songs...and in more than 60 films that I acted in."

Other Bollywood celebrities who paid homage to Kishore Kumar, included music composer Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Shaan. Vishal wrote: "There can never be another like him! Happy Birth Day Kishore Kumar. That voice is the soundtrack to a billion lives, now and forever."

With un-dying prolific songs by Kishore like “Roop Tera Mastaana”, “Kuch tau loog kahenge” and “Yeh sham Mastani” Kishore plays an array of roles ranging from an amazing actor, composer, lyricist, director, producer, and scriptwriter, all in one.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Strings please fans with its latest release of “Mil Gaya”

Strings please fans with its latest release of “Mil Gaya”
'Karachi se Lahore' comes back for a third round

'Karachi se Lahore' comes back for a third round
Trump claims to be a better crowd-puller than Beyonce and Jay-Z

Trump claims to be a better crowd-puller than Beyonce and Jay-Z
Social media in fumes after 'Verna' actor Haroon Shahid's #MeToo comment

Social media in fumes after 'Verna' actor Haroon Shahid's #MeToo comment

Load More load more