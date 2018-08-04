World celebrates Kishore’s 89th birth anniversary

Legendary singer, Kishore Kumar still lives in the hearts of million fans, even after 89 years of time.

Fans showered their love in the form of tweets which also included a tweet message from actor Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a special collage for the iconic singer.

In his tweet, Mr. Bachan addressed the late singer as "Kishore da" and wrote: "Kishore'da sang in more than 51 films for me, as my voice -more than 130 songs...and in more than 60 films that I acted in."

Other Bollywood celebrities who paid homage to Kishore Kumar, included music composer Vishal Dadlani, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar and singer Shaan. Vishal wrote: "There can never be another like him! Happy Birth Day Kishore Kumar. That voice is the soundtrack to a billion lives, now and forever."

With un-dying prolific songs by Kishore like “Roop Tera Mastaana”, “Kuch tau loog kahenge” and “Yeh sham Mastani” Kishore plays an array of roles ranging from an amazing actor, composer, lyricist, director, producer, and scriptwriter, all in one.