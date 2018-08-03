Gul Panag reveals she has six-month-old son named Nihal

Indian actress Gul Panag, who shot to fame after starring in famous movie ‘Dor’, has a six-month-old son named Nihal, the actress revealed after keeping her pregnancy in wraps.

This latest news has surprised everyone, as despite being married to pilot Rishi Attari for almost seven years now, Nihal is the couple’s first-born.

Talking to an Indian daily, Gul Panag shared, “Rishi and I have always valued our privacy. Becoming parents is a special experience and we decided that we’d like to go through it without the distraction of public attention. Family and close friends knew about Nihal but we refrained from posting anything on the social media.”

She also shared the meaning of her son’s name, ““Nihal means joy, success and victory that comes with the blessings of God. Rishi and I believe that leading principled, good lives leads to true and lasting success so the name resonated with us,” she said.

Gul Panag has starred in various movies like Dhoop, Manorama Six Feet Under, Hello and Ab Tak Chhappan 2 in her cinematic career so far.