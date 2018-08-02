Ronnie Screwvala scores rights to produce Sania Mirza biopic

With Indian cinema abuzz with biopics lauding prominent personalities of the country, another biographical account is underway of highly applauded tennis star Sania Mirza.

As per Indian media reports, the sports star will finally be getting a cinematic tribute after Bollywood film producer Ronnie Screwvala attained the rights for it.

According to Mumbai Mirror report citing inside sources, “Many have been wanting to make a film on Sania’s life for a while now and Ronnie has finally bagged the rights for it. The story will be a balance of her professional and personal life with the latter getting more prominence. The makers will zero down on a director soon, after which they will begin the casting process.”

The six time Grand Slam title winner was born to Imran and Naseema Mirza in Mumbai and had been involved with the sport since the mere age of six.

It wasn’t until 2003 that her knack for tennis was taken to a professional level winning the 2003 Wimbeldon Championships Girls’ Doubles title.

The sportwoman has been awarded with ample honours including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and the Arjuna Award.

Thirty-one-year-old Mirza is presently expecting hyer first child with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik whom she married on April 12th 2010.