



Daily horoscope for Wednesday, August 1, 2018





What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is the perfect day to do research about shared property, inheritances, other people’s wealth and anything you own jointly with others. You’ll make great progress.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced because this person can help you today. Possibly, you are the wise sage helping someone younger.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Talk to bosses, parents, teachers and authority figures to discuss the future. You’re in the mood to make careful plans about how things should unfold.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is an excellent day for any kind of study. You have the powers of concentration and patience to study mathematics, science, philosophy, whatever.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Take a moment today to study your financial scene. What can you do to reduce your debt?What will your financial picture be like five years from now?

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Discussions with partners and close friends will be practical, functional and about down- to-earth matters. This is not a frivolous day. You want to get to the nitty-gritty of things.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

It will be easy to be productive at work today because you have concentration, focus, endurance and motivation. In other words, looking ahead, you see what you want to accomplish.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents and teachers can discuss the welfare of children today, especially their education or care. People want to focus on practical issues with long-term results.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make a list of home repairs that need to be done today. It’s a beginning. Once you have the list in your mind, you will make that list a reality.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is an excellent day for any kind of mental work, because you have wonderful concentration and easily can focus on details. You won’t overlook a thing. In discussions with others, you’ll focus on practical matters.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for business and commerce, albeit a conservative day. You don’t want any loose ends. If shopping, you will only buy practical, long-lasting items.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Someone older and more experienced might help you today. Your primary concern is how to solidify and secure what you want for yourself in the future.