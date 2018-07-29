Ranbir Kapoor's films termed 'rubbish' by his father Rishi

Bollywood megastar Rishi Kapoor is making headlines for being blatantly honest about his opinions concerning his son Ranbir Kapoor's films.



The '102 Not Out actor' in discourse with Huffington Post about his son's career slammed Indian film makers Anurag Kashyap and Anurag Basu for handing Ranbir films like Bombay Velvet and Jagga Jasoos, that he terms as 'rubbish.'

In comparison with Ranbir's latest blockbuster hit 'Sanju', Rishi stated: "It was a pretty good film, unlike both Velvet or Jagga. They were bad films. They were indulgent. Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali made Saawariya. I mean his forte is something else and he made something else."

Criticizing the two directors, he went on to say: " Anurag Kashyap, you give him so much money, he literally didn't know what to do with it."

Moreover the 'Kapoor and Sons' star continued his disapproval stating: "Jagga Jasoos was such a bad film, such a bad story. It was absolutely rubbish. I questioned Ranbir and he said, 'Papa, the man who gave me Barfi, how could I question his... I thought he'd be responsible enough to know to keep the story at its point'."

Furthermore, he went on to appreciate his son's highly lauded performance as he donned the character of Sanjay Dutt saying: " I’ve seen that boy coming to the house and not eating, then working out and putting on weight for the bulked up Sanjay and then losing it all for the lanky one. And that boy has worked really hard for the film. People do not really understand the amount of labour that is gone into it.”