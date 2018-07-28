India's Ayushmann Khurrana says father predicted Imran's premiership in 1992

As felicitations for new Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan continue to pour in from all around the globe for a meritorious victory in general elections 2018, renowned actors, and actresses from across the border also send congratulatory messages to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief.

Khan’s rousing win and undeterred struggle, was recently lauded by India's famous actor/singer/host/VJ Ayushman Khurrana, who in his new tweet, said that his father had long predicted that the cricketer-turned-politician will one day become the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Recalling Imran's victory speech after 1992 World Cup triumph, Ayushmann said that his father had believed Imran has what it takes to become the leader of his nation.

“His victory speech at 92 cricket World Cup made my father predict- “yeh banda pakka ek din Pakistan ka PM banega.” And it happened today. Congrats @ImranKhanPTI sir. Have always been a fan. Now you have the biggest responsibility of bringing peace and harmony in the subcontinent,” his tweet reads.

Ayushmann further said that he hopes Imran Khan works towards ‘bringing peace and harmony in the subcontinent’ and that he has been a fan always.