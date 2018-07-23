Daily horoscope for Monday, July 23, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today.

Daily horoscope for Monday, July 23, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

You might be preoccupied with issues about taxes, debt, shared property or inheritances. Do what you can to clear up loose details in these areas.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Because the Moon is opposite your sign today, you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little compromise and tolerance.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Do what you can to feel more on top of your scene. Work to get better organized on your job and at home. (You’ll love yourself for this later.)

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

This is a very pleasant day for you, because the Moon fits beautifully with your sign. It’s a great day to party, schmooze, enjoy sports, vacations or playful times with children.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you can cocoon at home today, you will enjoy some private time just for you to ruminate and ponder the finer things of life. Try to take this day off.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

A busy day! You have your to-do list, and you intend to get things done. Short trips and discussions with siblings and relatives likely will be on your list as well.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might identify strongly with something that you own today, which is why you won’t feel like sharing or lending anything. You have a strong desire to be among familiar things.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This day is a bit luckier for you than other days. However, it’s also a more emotional day. Ask the universe for a favor. (Why not?)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Work alone or behind the scenes today, because this is what will please you most. Your daily routine has kept you busy, and you need some downtime.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A conversation with a female acquaintance, especially in a group setting, will be meaningful to you today. Someone might provoke you into rethinking your goals.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Conversations with people in authority might blur the lines of friendship and professionalism because your emotions are involved. Be careful what you say.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Do something different today. Break from your routine. Take a different route to or from your job, or talk to people from different backgrounds. You want to expand your world!