Sun July 22, 2018
World

AFP
July 22, 2018

Niger army says 10 Boko Haram ´terrorists´ killed

Niamey: Niger´s army said Saturday it killed "ten terrorists" after one of its military positions in the southwest of the country was attacked by fighters from the Boko Haram militant group.

"In the night from Thursday to Friday, the military station of Baroua was attacked by the terrorist group Boko Haram," Niger´s defence ministry said in a statement.

According to a preliminary toll, one army soldier was killed and two others injured.

"On the enemy´s side, 10 terrorists were killed," the statement added.

The ministry said the area was still being searched by security forces.

Baroua is in Niger´s southeastern Diffa region, near the border with Nigeria, and has been the target of numerous attacks by Boko Haram.

At the beginning of July, six Niger soldiers were killed in an attack at a military post in the same area.

The previous month, three suicide bombers blew themselves up in Diffa town, killing six people.

