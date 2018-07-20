Khloe Kardashian responds to couple therapy rumors

Reality show star Khloe Kardashian has put down rumors about taking couple therapy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and it only required disowning an alleged family friend.

Fans have been tending to an interview showing Kris Jenner’s alleged friend Lisa Stanley reveal that the two are working it out with couple’s therapy to win back trust— after Thompson had it broken for cheating on Khloe three months before the couple was to deliver their baby.

Responding to rumors, Khloe headed to social media with “Who is Lisa Stanley?” on a related post.

According to Daily Mail, Stanley appeared on Celeb HQ, sharing that Khloe and Tristan are pulling all strings together to make it work, despite resistance from the Kardashian family.



“One thousand percent they are working through couple’s therapy,” Stanley said, “She’s working hard; he’s working hard. You can’t just earn trust back in two months.”

Though Khloe has implied that her mother doesn’t have a friend named Lisa Stanley, Lisa has hinted at close connections with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

“Khloe was always going to try to make this work,” she continued, “There’s a plethora of reasons. The first reason is she has a child now and she feels very connected to him in that way. The second reason is she loves him. The third reason is that she doesn’t want to look a fool. She was a fool once with Lamar and she didn’t want to do it again,” Stanley added.

Couple therapy or not, either way, the couple was spotted holding in public just days after Lisa Stanley’s interview.





