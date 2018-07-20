Hafeez’s career comes under real shadows

Pakistan’s current cricket coach, Mickey Arthur often has conflicts with the senior cricketers of the team just as times when Inzamam-ul-Haq and the coach had intense discussions before bringing Hafeez to the league. It seems as if Mickey sets his new targets on the opener, yet again.



Although Muhammad Hafeez is accompanying him in several matches but he fails to gain the confidence of the coach. These stories of friction are not new to the ears. After the retirement of Misbah-ul-Haq and Younas Khan, Muhammad Hafeez stands as the senior most member of the team but these days it looks as if his stars are at fault. Muhammad Hafeez badly fails in meeting the team’s expectations since the time he’s back in the team, surmises the coach. Test All Rounder, faces hard luck and shows no signs of coming back to the Pakistan Cricket team.

Fourth One day International between Zimbabwe and Pakistan is being played today in Bulawayo. Head Coach shows no mood to bring Hafeez in the game today although Hafeez is the only player in the team who is deprived of the chance to test his luck in the match.

It is hoped that all-rounder Muhammad Nawaz would replace Shadab Khan on the pitch.

Chief selector, Inzamamul-Haq and the Head coach, Mickey Arthur are in conversation regarding Hafeez’s selection for the next match however, it seems as if Inzamam is making a fail attempt to convince Arthur.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Muhammad Nawaz and Hassan Ali attended the Team’s optional session on Thursday in Bulawayo where as Muhammad Hafeez rested at the hotel.

World Cup stands 11 days ahead of us but 37 years old Hafeez who played 50 tests, 200 One days and 83 T-20 Matches suffers career break down and has to prove himself by planning an outstanding inning even if he gets selected in his next match.