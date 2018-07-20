Daily horoscope for Thursday, July 19, 2018. Find out what kind of day you will have today:

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

You might be excited to meet someone today, especially a partner or close friend. (Something’s up.) Because you are so emotionally excited, avoid important decisions today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Your work routine will be interrupted today by computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages or some-thing unusual concerning a female employee. Tread carefully.

Gemini

(May 21-June 20)

This is an accident-prone day for your children or children in your care, so be extra vigilant. Social and sports plans could be interrupted or canceled. Stay alert.

Cancer

(June 21-July 22)

Small appliances might break down, or minor breakages could occur at home today because your daily routine will be interrupted or changed in some way. Be patient with family members, especially female relatives.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is an accident-prone day for you, especially early in the day, so keep your eyes peeled. Pay attention to everything you say and do.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might find money today; you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss or theft. However, unusual opportunities to earn money might present themselves. Who knows?

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You definitely are looking for excitement and stimulation today. This is why you will seek out people who are different. You also will avoid anyone who tries to restrict you or hold you back.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a restless day for you, and most likely you will notice this at work. However, work-related interruptions are par for the course today. Allow extra time for everything.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

A discussion with a female acquaintance, especially in a group situation, suddenly might change events. It might even cause you to change your future goals.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something sudden and unusual will occur that allows others to learn information about your private life. Just be aware of this, and stay on your toes.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Travel plans will be changed, canceled or delayed today. On the other hand, you might be equally excited about travel. It’s a day full of surprises.

Pisces

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Unexpected events might change your relationship with shared property or something having to do with your partner’s wealth. (This could be good news or bad news.)