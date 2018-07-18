Wed July 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
July 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Here’s how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday with Nick Jonas

LONDON: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas has been the talk of the town for quite some time.

Now that the dusky diva has turned 36 years old today (Wednesday, July 18), Nick has made sure that her lady-love celebrates her special day in the most unique way possible.

Nick kicked off celebrations with a cosy, private dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The restaurant is considered to be the prime location of celebs.

The actress looked chic in a black top and polka-dotted palazzos for the occasion and Nick sported a grey T-shirt and military green pants.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of a dessert plate with 'Happy Birthday Priyanka' written in chocolate, and captioned it saying, "And it starts!! Yey!"

Pre-birthday celebrations had begun on Monday with the couple going on a double date with Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and fiancé Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan mark their places in Forbes World’s highest paid entertainers

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan mark their places in Forbes World’s highest paid entertainers
Black Panther's sister Shuri gets own spin-off comic

Black Panther's sister Shuri gets own spin-off comic
Netflix: who’s watching what across the globe

Netflix: who’s watching what across the globe
Google pays homage to Mehdi Hassan on 91st birthday with doodle

Google pays homage to Mehdi Hassan on 91st birthday with doodle
Load More load more