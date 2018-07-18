Here’s how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating her birthday with Nick Jonas

LONDON: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas has been the talk of the town for quite some time.



Now that the dusky diva has turned 36 years old today (Wednesday, July 18), Nick has made sure that her lady-love celebrates her special day in the most unique way possible.

Nick kicked off celebrations with a cosy, private dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The restaurant is considered to be the prime location of celebs.

The actress looked chic in a black top and polka-dotted palazzos for the occasion and Nick sported a grey T-shirt and military green pants.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared a picture of a dessert plate with 'Happy Birthday Priyanka' written in chocolate, and captioned it saying, "And it starts!! Yey!"

Pre-birthday celebrations had begun on Monday with the couple going on a double date with Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and fiancé Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.