Tue July 17, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 17, 2018

'Load Wedding' unloads dynamic first trailer

The highly anticipated Pakistani romantic comedy ‘Load Wedding’ has unveiled its first trailer leaving fans eager for its forthcoming release.

The joint project of the Na Maloom Afraad duo Nabeel Qureshi and Fiza Ali Meerza goes into the life of a family in rural Punjab giving a sneak peek of the energetic and vibrant childhood romance shared between the duo of the highly lauded stars Fahad Mustufa and Mehwish Hayat. The energetic and colorful trailer exhibits the love story’s fair share of struggles as well with numerous obstructions that stand in the way of the love struck pair.

Collectively produced by Geo Film and Filmwala Pictures, the film will be making its mark globally as well through its international partner ZEE Studios International.

The film is slated for release on Eid-ul-Adha this year. 

