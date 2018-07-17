Saudi Arabia bans 47 popular video games

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned 47 popular video games after suicide reports took toll earlier this month, according to Gulf News.



The kingdom decided to place the ban after two teenagers, aged twelve and thirteen, killed themselves to accomplish Blue Whale’s final mission. A mobile game that assigns the players with self-harming dares, leading them to the suicidal challenge in the final stage.

According to the Saudi General Commission for Audio-Visual Media, the ban on games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Assassins Creed 2, and Witcher has been imposed on violations of particular rules and regulations.

The ban has been regulated on crime and violence genres like witchcraft, battles, wars, massacres, manslaughter, theft, hit and run, weapons and shooting due to their tendency to influence violence and aggression on young minds.

The agency has banned the following games:

1 Agents of Mayhem

2 Assassins Creed 2

3 Attack on titan 2

4 Bayonetta 2

5 Clash of the Titans

6 Dante's Inferno

7 Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition

8 Deadpool

9 Deception IV : The Nightmare Princess

10 Deus Ex Mankind Divided

11 Devils Third

12 DmC - Definitive edition

13 Dragon Age: Inquisition

14 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen

15 Draw to Death

16 Final Fantasy Dissidia

17 Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2

18 God of War 1

19 God of War 2

20 God of War 3

21 Grand Theft Auto V

22 Heavy Rain

23 Hitman: Absolution (2012)

24 Life is Strange

25 Mafia 2

26 Mafia 3

27 Metro Redux

28 Okami

29 One Piece Burning Blood

30 Past Cure

31 Prison Architect

32 Resident Evil 5

33 Resident Evil 6

34 Saints Row IV

35 SplatterHouse

36 Street Fighter V

37 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary

38 The Order 1886

39 The Saboteur

40 The Witcher 3

41 The Nonary Game

42 Thief

43 Vampyr

44 Watch Dogs

45 Wolfenstein 2

46 Wolfenstein: The New Order

47 YO-KAI WATCH