Saudi Arabia bans 47 popular video games

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has banned 47 popular video games after suicide reports took toll earlier this month, according to Gulf News.
The kingdom decided to place the ban after two teenagers, aged twelve and thirteen, killed themselves to accomplish Blue Whale’s final mission. A mobile game that assigns the players with self-harming dares, leading them to the suicidal challenge in the final stage.
According to the Saudi General Commission for Audio-Visual Media, the ban on games such as Grand Theft Auto V, Assassins Creed 2, and Witcher has been imposed on violations of particular rules and regulations.
The ban has been regulated on crime and violence genres like witchcraft, battles, wars, massacres, manslaughter, theft, hit and run, weapons and shooting due to their tendency to influence violence and aggression on young minds.
The agency has banned the following games:
1 Agents of Mayhem
2 Assassins Creed 2
3 Attack on titan 2
4 Bayonetta 2
5 Clash of the Titans
6 Dante's Inferno
7 Dead Rising 3 Apocalypse Edition
8 Deadpool
9 Deception IV : The Nightmare Princess
10 Deus Ex Mankind Divided
11 Devils Third
12 DmC - Definitive edition
13 Dragon Age: Inquisition
14 Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen
15 Draw to Death
16 Final Fantasy Dissidia
17 Fist of the North Star: Ken's Rage 2
18 God of War 1
19 God of War 2
20 God of War 3
21 Grand Theft Auto V
22 Heavy Rain
23 Hitman: Absolution (2012)
24 Life is Strange
25 Mafia 2
26 Mafia 3
27 Metro Redux
28 Okami
29 One Piece Burning Blood
30 Past Cure
31 Prison Architect
32 Resident Evil 5
33 Resident Evil 6
34 Saints Row IV
35 SplatterHouse
36 Street Fighter V
37 Street Fighter 30th Anniversary
38 The Order 1886
39 The Saboteur
40 The Witcher 3
41 The Nonary Game
42 Thief
43 Vampyr
44 Watch Dogs
45 Wolfenstein 2
46 Wolfenstein: The New Order
47 YO-KAI WATCH
