Sat July 14, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 14, 2018

I would love to get married, says Priyanka

It's getting serious: Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas

Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are reportedly in a relationship, are grabbing eyeballs worldwide and people are interested to know more.

It was only recently that the Indian beauty  opened about her rumoured relationship with American singer Nick Jonas. 

While attending the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner at Wolffer Estate Vineyard, the Quantico starlet said that she is just getting to know Nick. She also added that things are getting serious between the two after their trip to India.

Priyanka spoke about the vacation, “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” she said.

Priyanka and Nick had travelled to India late last month on a quick vacation, where Nick met her mother Madhu and attended the pre-wedding ceremonies of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They were photographed holding hands at the event.

